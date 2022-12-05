A 33-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to robbery and firearm charges, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
James L. Gautney accepted a plea offer calling for concurrent sentences of 10 years for first-degree robbery and seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm. The plea deal dismissed related counts of armed criminal action and trafficking in stolen identities.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea arrangement and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of sentences. Under state law, Gautney will be required to serve 85% of the 10 years before becoming eligible for parole.
The convictions pertain to an incident Jan. 14 in the 1500 block of South Virginia Avenue in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Police were called to the scene when William Harter caught Gautney inside his parked vehicle and Gautney threatened him with a handgun Harter had in the car.
He ordered Harter to back off and fled with the gun, which police found in a backpack Gautney was carrying when they stopped him moments later. They also found a wallet, 11 credit cards and additional forms of identification belonging to other people in the backpack.
