MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A rural Aurora man was ordered Thursday to stand trial on charges that he robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.
Associate Judge Don Trotter decided at the end of a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Dustin T. Lamphear, 36, to stand trial on counts of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for July 10.
The Eagle Stop convenience store in Aurora was robbed late at night April 10 by a person who entered the business wearing a plaid jacket with a hood pulled up and a mask on. He displayed a handgun and demanded money from the female clerk.
A probable-cause affidavit states the suspect had a tattoo on his right hand.
Two Aurora-Marionville police officers and a probation officer later separately viewed video of the robbery and were able to identify Lamphear as the suspect, according to the affidavit. A photo lineup was put together, and the store clerk also identified him as the robber, according to the affidavit.
