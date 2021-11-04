A 19-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on a felony weapon charge stemming from a shots-fired incident Sept. 23 on Moffet Avenue in Joplin.
Keontre D. Guster, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of discharging a firearm at a vehicle, and Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division on Dec. 13.
Guster purportedly got into a dispute with James Smith and others in the 900 block of South Moffet Avenue, prompting Smith to ask: "What are you going to do, bust it?"
A probable-cause affidavit states Guster pulled out a 9 mm handgun in response and shot at Smith once near Eighth Street and Moffet Avenue and three more times at Ninth Street and Moffet Avenue.
Guster subsequently told police he shot at Smith to "prove a person wrong" and that there was no need "to have (a firearm) and not use it," according to the affidavit.
The document states that police located a defect in the driver's side door of the vehicle Smith was driving that is believed to have been caused by one of the rounds the defendant fired. The shot "narrowly missed" Smith in the judgment of the officer who wrote the affidavit.
