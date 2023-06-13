A defendant in a purported theft, burglary and arson spree three years ago in Joplin pleaded guilty Tuesday to two of the five felony counts he was facing and was placed on probation with a hefty restitution order.
Bridger A. Skye, 22, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to stealing and first-degree property damage in a plea deal that dismissed counts of arson, burglary and knowingly burning.
Skye was 19 when he was arrested in the early morning hours of April 24, 2020, after allegedly setting a car on fire on South Vermont Avenue, taking items from another vehicle in the 1100 block of East Seventh Street and breaking into the offices of the TelePerformance call center in the Joplin Plaza on East Seventh Street and setting three fires inside.
The fires caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the call center's offices.
A witness to the car fire on Vermont Avenue had identified Skye to police as the culprit when officers received reports of other vehicles being ransacked near the plaza. Skye was stopped and arrested just shortly before a janitor in the call center noticed smoke in the building and its fire suppression sprinkler system was triggered.
Police said at the time that Skye had in his possession when he was taken into custody some items removed from the car that had been broken into along with a cooler and drinks that had been stolen from the call center. The suspect was captured on a surveillance video breaking through a wall to gain entry to the building, and an iPhone taken from the car had been left near the point of entry.
Three areas where fires had been set were discovered inside the call center, and Skye allegedly admitted to police that he set the fires in an effort to destroy the video surveillance evidence.
He also purportedly professed to having been involved in three shootings in the preceding 24-hour period, a claim police were never able to substantiate.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson assessed underlying sentences of seven years on the defendant's theft and property damage convictions and ordered that he pay $10,075 in restitution while on five years of supervised probation.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said the ability of the defendant to pay whatever restitution amount the court set was a consideration for the state and defense in reaching the plea agreement.
