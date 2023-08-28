NEVADA, Mo. — A Richards man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on charges that he assaulted his girlfriend and held her against her will.
Alexander S. Hamilton, 32, waived the hearing in Vernon County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree harassment and third-degree domestic assault. Judge Brandon Fisher set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on Aug. 28.
Vernon County deputies responded July 11 to a report of a domestic assault in progress at a residence in Richards and found a woman yelling for help inside a shed where Hamilton stood blocking the doorway. The woman, who had visible injuries to her face, told the deputies that she was being held hostage by Hamilton.
She said that they had begun arguing about two hours previously and that she tried to get away from him in her vehicle, but he had punched and slapped her and dragged her into the shed, where he purportedly threatened to kill her and hit her every time she tried to speak, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
