A judge on Thursday ordered a 28-year-old defendant to stand trial trial on felony weapon charges stemming from a shooting incident outside a downtown Joplin nightclub.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley decided after a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that Christopher L. Carter, of Joplin, should stand trial on counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 9.
The head of security at Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave., testified that Carter was in the nightclub in the early morning hours of April 15 and appeared highly intoxicated, "leaning on objects" and "not very stable on his feet."
He had been asked to leave, was ushered out and the door secured against his reentry when the head of security said he heard a gunshot and stepped out to see what was happening.
"I saw Mr. Carter on the ground with the gun in his hands and a couple of guys on top of him trying to take it away," the club employee testified.
He thought the gun was a rifle due to the length of its barrel, although he admitted he is not particularly knowledgeable about firearms. A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that police later recovered what was determined to be an AR-15 pistol.
One of the men who wrested the gun from Carter told police that he saw the defendant retrieve the gun from a car and that he grabbed hold of him out of fear for the safety of others and himself. During the ensuing struggle, the gun discharged a round "in an unknown direction," according to the affidavit.
Another man grabbed the weapon and put it in a car parked at the scene, another witness told police. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The club employee told the court that Carter subsequently tried to enter the club again but left the area when he was kept out. Court records note police stopped Carter at Seventh and Main streets and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.
