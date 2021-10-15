NEVADA, Mo. — A defendant facing murder charges in a travel center parking lot shooting Sept. 22 in Nevada on Friday was ordered to stand trial in Vernon County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Brandon Fisher decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing that there was probable cause for Steven S. Vignolo, 62, to stand trial on counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Nov. 9.
Vignolo is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Justin Goolsby in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center at 2424 E. Austin Blvd. in Nevada.
The defendant purportedly went to the travel center to confront Goolsby, knowing that Goolsby would be there for a child custody exchange.
Goolsby was shot to death while seated in his pickup truck parked at the north end of the travel center's lot. Police found multiple bullet holes in the driver's side window of the truck. Goolsby was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses reported seeing a gunman leave the scene on foot headed west in the direction of a Burger King, where police located Vignolo and took him into custody.
Vignolo purportedly later told investigators that he walked to the travel center from the 71 Motel, spotted Goolsby's truck, walked up to it and called his name before he started shooting.
The defendant told police he got rid of the .45-caliber handgun as he fled to the Burger King. Officers subsequently retrieved the gun from some bushes along the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.