A 34-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on arson charges related to a trash bin and shed fire three months ago in Joplin.
Joshua C. Durbin waived the hearing on two counts of second-degree arson and a third count of knowingly burning stemming from a fire May 9 that damaged a shed at 1802 S. Wall Ave.
Durbin, who was residing in an apartment at the address, purportedly admitted to another resident on the block, and later to police, that he'd set the fire in a bin that spread to the resident's shed "due to people taking trash bags and replacing them with other trash bags," according to the affidavit.
The document further states that Durbin is suspected of starting other fires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.