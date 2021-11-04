A 36-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial in the stabbing of another man two months ago in downtown Joplin.
Jeremiah M. Partridge waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 13.
Partridge is accused of stabbing Jesse J. Allen, 35, on Aug. 27 as Allen left the Downtown Corner Mart at 419 W. Fourth St. headed west on a bicycle.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Partridge approached Allen on his bike at Byers Avenue and Fourth Street and stabbed him twice with a knife. Allen was taken to a hospital in the aftermath for treatment of a stab wound to his side and a cut on his arm.
