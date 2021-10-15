MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A judge has ordered a 30-year-old defendant to be tried on first-degree murder charges in a Marionville slaying.
Associate Judge Mathew Kasper decided at the end of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that Jamie L. Godfrey, of Marionville, should stand trial on counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sept. 14 killing of Jess Davis.
Davis, 50, was found lying in a pool of blood in a bedroom of his residence on South Central Street in Marionville with large slash wounds across his throat and abdomen.
His roommate, Jeffrey Downs, told police that Godfrey was at the residence with Davis when Downs left to help a friend get some gas. When Downs came back, Godfrey met him on the front porch and told him he had hurt Davis.
Downs went inside and saw Davis lying on his back in the pool of blood.
Police discovered a trail of blood leading from the bedroom to the kitchen, where they found a wet knife that "appeared to have just been cleaned," according to the affidavit.
The judge set Nov. 9 for Godfrey's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
