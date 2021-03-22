Attorneys for Stephen Thompson are seeking to have prospective jurors kept individually sequestered during jury selection at their client’s capital murder trial in September.
Thomas Jacquinot, capital murder case attorney with the state public defender’s office, filed the motion for individual sequestered jury selection on March 12. A hearing on the matter has been set for May 12 before Judge David Mouton in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher said Monday that the state intends to oppose the motion. Individual sequestering of potential jurors has never been necessary in the past, she said.
Thompson, 59, of Joplin, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the June 10, 2015, shotgun slaying of Carissa Gerard, 38, and wounding of his estranged wife, Kristina Thompson, 44.
The Jasper County prosecutor’s office is seeking the death penalty in the case, which is set to go to trial starting the week of Sept. 13.
The court currently has the first week of the trial set aside for jury selection, with two additional weeks scheduled for the phase to determine innocence or guilt and a possible punishment phase.
If the motion is granted, both the length and expense of the trial could be affected.
Jacquinot’s motion argues that sequestering of prospective jurors is needed to ensure a fair and impartial trial and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it might affect the safety of proceedings for all concerned.
The defense wants to question potential jurors not only about their own personal positions on the death penalty but also about their exposure to media coverage of the case.
The motion cites both a Jackson County case in which a judge set aside a day to conduct individualized questioning of prospective jurors exposed to pretrial publicity and a Florida case in which an appellate court decided that the trial court’s refusal to allow individual sequestering in jury selection had resulted in jury contamination.
Plans currently call for jury selection to be conducted in small groups. The overall size of the jury pool to be called for the trial and the exact size of the groups to be used in jury selection do not appear to have been set as yet.
Jacquinot argues that a private setting for questioning of jurors provides a better opportunity for the court to hear their “unique” and “non-contaminated” views on punishment and the death penalty.
“Undoubtedly, jurors who sit and watch multiple peers questioned about capital punishment will be influenced by the questions and answers they hear,” the motion reads.
