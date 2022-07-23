Missouri’s Seventh Congressional District hasn't been represented by a Democrat since Charles Brown held the seat for two terms from 1957-1961, but that hasn’t stopped three Democrats from running for the seat.
John M. Woodman, Springfield; Kristen Radeker-Sheafer, Joplin; and Bryce F. Lockwood, Strafford, were in Joplin on Thursday for a town hall meeting at the Laborers Local 319 Union Hall, 2001 Empire Ave.
The candidates face off Aug. 2 in the primary, with the winner facing the Republican in the general election in November. The winner of that race will succeed U.S. Rep. Billy Long, who has held the seat since 2010.
Woodman, who owns a small computer support business in Springfield, said he’s running because he spent the last five and a half years trying to figure out what’s wrong with America and how we could fix it.
“Along the way I realized that we actually can solve our major problems,” Woodman said. “I realized we have right now everything we need to create a better life for you guys, for your children and grandchildren and to bring back what we really had in power in this country, which is the American Dream. The only thing that stands in our way is agreeing and understanding that we can do that and insisting that we do.”
Radaker-Sheafer, who owns a custom cake shop in Joplin, said she thinks many Southwest Missouri residents don’t believe their voices are heard in Washington.
“I want all voices to be heard,” Radaker-Sheafer said. “I know a lot of us have felt unrepresented on the state and national level and I want to make sure those voices are heard and understood and that information is getting back to those in Washington who are making the law. And I thought the best way to do that would be to become a fierce advocate of the people of Southwest Missouri.”
Lockwood, a retired U.S. Marine who is also retired from Associated Grocers, said he’s in favor if public schools, against public funds being used at private schools, and wants to work for women’s rights.
“Every woman who has the same qualifications and same job as a man should be earning the same wages,” Lockwood said. “No man should be telling a woman what she can and can’t do with they’re own body. We need to pass and codify Roe v. Wade into national law. On voting rights, we have a mish-mash of voting regulations across the country, every state has their own, it’s about time we passed the John L. Lewis Voting Rights Act. I’m in favor of having a national voting holiday where everyone has a day off to go to the polls.”
Health care
The three candidates answered a variety of questions, some asked by Rachel Howard, chair of the Seventh District House Democratic Committee, and some by people in the audience. One woman asked candidates how they would address the need for more affordable health care for all Americans.
All three candidates said they favored a form of universal health care, but they had different ways of getting to that goal.
“Right now we are paying twice as much for our health care as the citizens of any other country on Earth and we’re not getting anywhere near remotely twice the results,” Woodman said. “We’ve done some things up until now through Obamacare to address sort of the payment end of things, but what we really ultimately need is to reform our health care system and we need to make it more efficient. One thing I would certainly support is some form of Medicare for all.
“Every developed country in the world has health care access for all its citizens that’s free at the point of service. If everyone else can do it, we can do it too. People will ask how will we pay for it? We will pay for it from the fact that we are already paying twice as much for our health care as people in any other country on the face of the earth.”
Radaker-Sheafer said the wealthy don’t deserve better health care than everyone else because a person's worth is not determined by their income.
“So I think universal health care would be fantastic,” she said. “I don’t think we could build that overnight but I think it’s a great goal because we have the resources to do it, we just need to reallocate some things. I think once we address the issue that I think some people don’t think that everyone deserves health care, so if someone opposes it, you have to make sure what they’re saying or at least how it’s understood by a lot of people is that they don’t deserve their health or life. I think we need to start taking steps to build on the Affordable Care Act and you have to work with both parties to get anything passed.”
Lockwood said state lawmakers ignored voters, who wanted expanded Medicaid.
“Twice we voters here in Missouri voted overwhelmingly by two-thirds to expand Medicare and what did we get?” Lockwood asked. “First time around it was ignored, second time around we got thrown a bone by the Missouri legislature. I think it's about time we had some universal health care, health care for all. I mentioned earlier, the happiest people in the world are Scandinavians they have universal health care. We should have it here. We should have affordable care for prescription drugs that we need and it’s about time we get something done about that.”
