Construction crews are stripping nearly a half-century of changes made to the former YMCA building, 501 S. Wall Ave., to make way for alterations to come for the another historic downtown fixture.
Demolition work on the former Joplin Y started in November and has involved tearing out ceilings, floors and walls to get to the bones of the original building. Much of what is coming out is from a 1985 renovation.
“It’s gotten really interesting as we’ve gotten into this project,” said Sawyer Smith, general manager of the company that owns the building, Blue Haven Investments and Homes. “As we’ve pulled stuff up, we get to see the original historic character of this building.
“When the old running track was pulled up on the top floor, the outlines of the original dormitory rooms from the 1920s were exposed. The fun part of that is we’re going to turn this back into living space.”
That fifth floor with its oversized windows looks out over a large expanse of downtown.
Construction of the building at 501 S. Wall Ave. started in 1919 for an opening of the YMCA in 1921. The Y moved there from a location on East Fourth Street near Virginia Avenue in what became The Joplin Globe’s building.
The YMCA originally provided housing and recreation for men and boys. It eventually opened to women and the organization celebrated its 130th anniversary in Joplin last year. But, this building had been closed in 2017 when Y directors decided to consolidate operations into one building, the Joplin Family Y, at 3404 W. McIntosh Circle Drive. The Blue Haven group bought the downtown building in 2020 to convert into rental apartments.
So far, renovation efforts have focused on the third, fourth and fifth floors, clearing them down to the stud framing. There also will be demolition of nonoriginal features on the main floor.
“It’s fun to see the old stuff,” Smith said Tuesday, standing inside the building. He pointed to original wall moldings, long hidden by drop ceilings, and to a brick pillar, saying, “The last time that was visible to anyone was in 1985,” when the building was remodeled.
Near the middle of the building, an atrium or light-well that had been closed off was uncovered next to the gymnasium. Plans are to reopen it on all floors and install a skylight at the top to provide more natural light within the building.
“The goal is to go back to the original and then update,” Smith said.
Still intact in addition to the gymnasium are the racquetball courts and upper viewing rooms for those courts.
But there are still many changes coming as more interior demolition continues. It is estimated that will take about another four months.
The work is part of a $5 million plan to fit the building with 40 new apartments and some commercial space.
Blue Haven is working with Neal Construction Group and Robison Construction for the renovation. The Neal Group also is the contractor on another Blue Haven project, rehabilitation of the Olivia Apartments building.
Completion of a renovation of the Olivia, 320 S. Moffet Ave., Joplin’s original luxury apartment house, may come late this year or the spring of 2024.
Smith said observers can see changes on the exterior as new windows have been installed on some of the floors of the Olivia. Windows are on order for other floors but have not been delivered yet.
It is a $6.2 million project by the Blue Haven group.
That group also has purchased the Pearl Brothers building at 617 S. Main St. from the former owner Harold Berger. Plans are to start work on it late next month for mixed use involving retail and residential purposes.
