Saturday's demonstrations were widespread across Missouri.
In Southwest Missouri, more than 100 gathered Saturday in Joplin's Ewert Park, at a rally organized by Joplin for Justice, a new group, The Joplin Globe reported. More than, 2,500 demonstrated in Springfield for four hours, according to the Springfield News-Leader.
The Joplin demonstrations were smaller than the previous weekend, but the Springfield rally was its largest since the death of George Floyd 12 days ago.
More than 1,000 people poured into the streets Saturday in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood to promote unity and fight against systemic racism.
The march, organized by Kirkwood School District teachers who call themselves the “Kirkwood Teachers of Color,” was the latest in that area following Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The walk began with some remaining silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time an officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.
Hundreds turned out for protests in Kansas City, with separate gatherings downtown and at the Country Club Plaza entertainment district. The Kansas City Star reported there also was a demonstration of about 150 healthcare workers and students who gathered as part of a White Coats for Black Lives event to show their support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Columbia Missouri reported that hundreds attended a rally in Columbia organized by the Columbia NAACP and Mid-Missouri Peaceworks.
Protests around the state earlier in the week turned violent but have been peaceful in recent days.
