PINEVILLE, Mo. — Although the housing market has slowed nationwide, with a decline in demand for existing and new home construction, demand in McDonald County has been anything but slow.
Real estate agents in McDonald County say they are struggling to have enough inventory for the influx of buyers coming into the area.
“It’s a seller's market,” Bob Sammann said. He is the real estate broker and owner of National Realty in Pineville. "This is the first time I can recall where buyers pay over the asking price for a home.”
In his more than 40 years in the real estate business, Sammann said he has not seen anything like this trend he has observed in the area. He notes that people from across the nation are coming here looking for housing and are willing to live in recreational vehicles until property comes up for sale — some for up to two years.
“In 1978, when I started in real estate, I would carry 60 to 80 listings at a time,” Sammann said. “Today, I believe we only have about 15 listings, and most of those are under contract.”
Northwest Arkansas has played a huge role in the demand for property in both Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.
Curtis Snow, owner/broker with Snow and Associates Realty in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, credits the surge of people coming to work for Walmart and Tyson Foods with making the property outside Bentonville and Springdale, in Arkansas, especially “hot.”
“I see a trend because the Bentonville, Rogers and Pea Ridge area has so many people moving in that some are asking for property on the Missouri side because of crowding and traffic,” Snow said.
Having been in the real estate business, either in construction, rental maintenance, or sales, for nearly 20 years, Snow remembers the economic downturn of 2008. As a builder for residential housing in the Bentonville to Bella Vista area during that period, with about 15 homes going at the time, he lost a lot of money himself.
“In 2008, I never saw it (the housing market) drop so fast,” Snow said. “There were a lot of builders with a lot of houses going at that time, and most lost a lot of money. Within six to 10 months, it was a complete standstill.”
But unlike that difficult financial decline, today’s housing market in the immediate region seems to be surging despite nationwide predictions of a home sales downturn.
In a report drafted by Mark C. White, associate extension professor of labor and workforce development at the University of Missouri, some large metropolitan areas of Missouri were seeing population decline while other areas, including Joplin and Springfield, have steadily increased their numbers.
“Overall, 62 of Missouri’s 115 counties (including St. Louis City, a county-equivalent) lost population; many of these counties were in Southeastern and Northern Missouri,” White wrote.
Outlying communities bordering the Springfield area are seeing some of the fastest growth since 2010.
While some are coming for employment opportunities with large corporations in Northwest Arkansas, that is not the whole picture.
“I have sold several properties to people from Utah, Nebraska, Colorado and mostly Western states,” Snow said. “Few give reasons, but the reality is that everything is so much higher out there that they can sell and have plenty of money to come here where it is cheaper and buy more property for less.”
According to Krystal Austen, Goodman's assistant city clerk, two new subdivisions are under construction with 36 homes projected to be completed by the end of 2022.
This is one of the largest building projects for the small community south of Neosho in Newton County.
In Noel, home to one of Tyson's poultry processing plants, and one of the most diverse communities in McDonald County, finding housing is a challenge.
“We do have a housing shortage, and there is not much property in the city for rent,” said Deby Hopping, Noel city clerk. “I have one landlord that tells me for every house he remodels for new tenants, he has a minimum of 10 people waiting in line.”
White’s study reveals a steady pattern of growth for Southwest Missouri since 2013:
“With an estimated 121,650 people, Jasper County is the region’s largest county. Between 2010 and 2020, the county added over 4,000 net new residents and grew at a rate of 0.3% annually, in large part through natural increase and international migration.
"Newton and Barry counties were the other two jurisdictions to experience population growth between 2010 and 2020, growing 0.5% and 0.7% respectively.”
Despite the growth in home sales and population in the more rural areas of Southwest Missouri, there are challenges for new residents accustomed to more urban amenities, such as streetlights, 24-hour shopping and high-end coffee shops.
“Recently, I had a gentleman drive down from Rochester, New York, with his brother-in-law to look at a property in Rocky Comfort,” said Rob Lotufo, real estate agent with Ozark Properties Group, Fathom Realty LLC. “I tried to discourage him from driving down, and the property was more work than he anticipated, so he didn’t buy it. But what really surprised him was the remoteness of the area from amenities he was accustomed to in New York.”
Lotufo stated that it is not unusual for him to get five to 10 calls a week from out-of-state people wanting to relocate to Missouri, generally they are from Texas, Florida or Colorado.
“For the most part, people from California are reluctant to move here,” Lotufo said. “More often than not, California people move to Texas and the Texas people move here.”
Sammann believes that the flood of new buyers into Southwest Missouri is because of lower taxes, a slower pace of life and quicker and safer access to larger communities with the opening of the Bella Vista bypass. While some experts forecast a slowdown in Northwest Arkansas, they do not expect it to stop completely.
“What worries me now is that interest rates going up and a potential recession will affect property values,” Sammann said. “You know there always comes a payday. I am worried that the people who have to sell will get hurt when the demand slows. Like the stock market, if you can hold on … it will eventually come back up as a general rule.”
