More details on ways to address the City Council's goals for community projects are to be discussed at work a session of the panel Monday.
City Manager Nick Edwards and city staff will continue to outline action plans devised to address the goals.
Potential responses to two of those goals, declining neighborhoods and improving community appearance, including public properties maintained by the city, were heard Feb. 22.
Those to be discussed Monday are proposals to increase economic opportunities for all, address homelessness, reduce crime and increase public safety, and how to generate resilient revenue to improve levels of services offered by the city.
The work session, which is to begin at 5:45 p.m., also will provide more details on funding for the work to meet council goals and more details on proposed projects for Ewert Park.
Strategies for added economic opportunities for residents and economic development to be outlined include things like annexation, streamlined business development services, and improved technology and internet services.
Homelessness issues could be reduced by adopting ways to reduce trespass on private property and camping in public places such as parks, as well as working with those who provide services to the homeless to create and use programs for those in need.
Reductions in crime and added public safety could be achieved by public education and awareness, reducing traffic accidents, targeted enforcement of emerging crime issues, drug enforcement and other tactics.
Resilient revenue could be realized by developing more sources of revenue such as use tax, property tax, and others. Several would require voter approval, and those will be identified at the meeting.
More details on proposals for Ewert Park were sought by council members Gary Shaw and Phil Stinnett at a previous meeting. They said proposed basketball court and amphitheater projects had not been detailed. Also, they wanted more information about the proposed replacement of the pool with a splash park and ice ribbon.
City officials heard from a neighborhood group that some residents would prefer to keep a pool, though city staff is concerned about the availability of lifeguards and costs to operate a new or repaired pool.
The cost of a splash park and ice ribbon, a new covered basketball court and a small amphitheater would be about $5.8 million and would be funded by future revenue from the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax, if voters later this year agree to extend the tax 10 years.
City Manager Nick Edwards said at the Feb. 22 work session that the need for the city to develop a plan of action resulted from discussions and surveys of residents and business leaders obtained during a listening tour he conducted last year.
“That listening tour was done to engage citizens, to hear from citizens about the needs they have, and about the desires they have for the community — things they want to see improved,” the city manager said at that session.
