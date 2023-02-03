Representatives of the Proposition Action Implementation Committee will provide a status report at a City Council meeting on Monday about work toward community projects and council goals funded by the use tax.
The use tax voters approved in November 2021 will pay for community improvements the council has previously approved to achieve the six goals council established after a listening tour was conducted by the city manager to determine what strengths they saw in the community and what issues they felt should be addressed.
About $3.8 million for projects has been provided by the tax since collections started coming in early last year.
So far, four initiatives of 32 use tax action plans have been completed.
Those include adoption of an updated zoning code, which the council approved in August after a review of the new requirements and meetings in which the public was informed of changes in the codes and could comment on the changes. The code had not been updated since 2004.
One of the major changes was to guide decision-makers toward considering what’s around the property to decide whether a building plan is suitable to the area and the purpose of the property rather than just looking at the property itself for a zoning change.
There also are new requirements on materials used for the exterior finishes of commercial buildings as well as placement of buildings on properties.
Another action plan completed involved an operational assessment for adequate city resources and staffing.
As a result, the city is now working toward adding seven positions to the planning, community development and building departments to address blighted neighborhoods and properties.
Also completed are the arrangements to add two park ranger positions to the parks and recreation department. Two candidates for those positions are being vetted for the jobs, city officials said recently.
The council also agreed to adopt a Complete Streets policy for the design of future street and transportation projects, another of the action plans that is now in place.
Updates on the status of the other use tax initiates and projects will be given at the meeting.
In addition, a report will be given about plans to widen Zora Street and install a roundabout at the intersection with Duquesne Road.
The three-phase project is to be under construction this year and next.
The first phase, expected to be scheduled this summer, is a $1.3 million project from Range Line Road to Duquesne Road to install streetlights, build stormwater drainage and work on the roundabout, according to city documents.
A second phase, also expected to be scheduled this summer, is to widen Zora from Duquesne Road to Missouri Highway 249. That project cost is projected at $3.5 million and will involve widening the road to three lanes with curb and gutter from Duquesne Road to a small road east of the intersection called Center Lane.
The remainder of the stretch from Center Lane to Highway 249 will be two lanes with 10-foot shoulders.
The third phase, planned next year, will be to improve Zora from Range Line to Duquesne Road to a two-lane road with curb and gutter. There will be a turn lane installed at Wellington Drive. There also will be stormwater drainage work and grading for future sidewalks in the area. That phase is expected to cost about $3.4 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.