For the third time in five years, a developer has plans for Joplin’s Olivia Apartments at the corner of Fourth Street and Moffet Avenue.
St. Louis-based Bywater Development Group will ask the Joplin City Council on Monday for a resolution supporting its plan to develop up to 40 units for senior housing. The preliminary cost has been put at $12 million.
Bywater’s plan rests on federal and state affordable housing tax credits and federal and state historic tax credits for the 114-year-old five-story building.
Local residents who have longed for someone to restore the building believe its days are numbered if something doesn’t happen soon.
Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, said the Olivia is leaking “and it needs help quickly.” She also said it is a priority for the alliance’s Endangered Properties Program.
“It is still savable now, but we do need to do something to dry it out,” she said.
We'll have more on the developer, his plans, and a look at what Bywater has accomplished in other communites in Sunday's Joplin Globe.
