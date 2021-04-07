A $7.3 million affordable housing complex aimed specifically at providing housing and support services for income-limited residents and veterans with special needs is planned for construction in south Joplin.
Forest Park North Apartments will be located on 7 acres at 2801 S. Adele Ave. It is to be built by O'Reilly Development Co. of Springfield working in cooperation with the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area.
Plans are to construct 40 apartments, an office and community building near a similar apartment building, Forest Park Apartments, built in 2013.
"The overwhelming support from local officials and citizens of Joplin for Forest Park North only confirms that the development, as conceived, has achieved the goals set out by the development team to provide a unique project which specifically addresses the needs of the community currently unavailable in the market," said Denise Heintz, partner and director of operations and development for O'Reilly, in a statement issued Wednesday.
While the apartments will include fully equipped kitchens, large closets, laundry equipment and laminate flooring, residents also will be provided a variety of supportive services.
Apartment management will work with the ESC to provide a number of resources and activities. There will be an on-site care coordinator provided by the ESC to arrange one-on-one supportive services.
Residents, including veterans, will be connected to community resources and advocacy groups, nutritional meal planning and food assistance, access to needed hygiene items, increase social support and resources to improve physical and mental well-being.
Other programs offered by the ESC also will be available to those who need them, such as utility assistance, budget planning and services to find better jobs and increased income, Head Start and Early Head Start for those who have children. Residents also will be connected to transportation possibilities and health services.
Green building standards will be used in the project including in the lot design, land development, energy and water efficiency, and indoor environment quality, the company said in its statement.
The original Forest Park building has had full occupancy and keeps a waiting list, O'Reilly said.
The company also built Wildwood Senior Living retirement community, which opened nearly two years ago in Wildwood Ranch.
