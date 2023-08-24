A 35-year-old man from Diamond on Thursday was ordered to stand trial on charges concerning stolen identities.
Wesley D. Strickland waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of trafficking in stolen identities and stealing, with Associate Judge Joseph Hensley setting his initial appearance in a trial division for Sept. 25.
Strickland was stopped April 19 by a police officer in Carterville. A search of the vehicle turned up 216 items — such as credit and debit cards, voter identification cards, blank checks and business checks — belonging to 39 other people, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.