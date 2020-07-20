A sexual misconduct allegation involving the Rev. Gary Carr, who was active throughout the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau for more than two decades as a priest, teacher and principal, has been forwarded to the Jasper County prosecuting attorney.
The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau made the announcement Monday, and said it also had received two other allegations of sexual misconduct.
"The three allegations were reviewed by the Diocesan Safe Environment Review Board at its most recent June meeting, and all three were found to meet the criteria for publication as they satisfy the prevailing standard of Semblance of Truth," the diocese announced in its statement.
According to the statement released Monday, Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with a male in 1987 in Jasper County.
In August 1985, Carr was named part-time associate pastor at St. Mary Parish in Joplin and was a full-time teacher in the Joplin Area Catholic Schools system. In February 1987, he was named associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Webb City and served as a full-time teacher at St. Peter Middle School in Joplin.
The diocese on Monday also said two other allegations involved males who reported that Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with each of them in the early 1990s, and those reports have been forwarded to the Butler County prosecuting attorney, the jurisdiction where the two separate incidents are alleged to have occurred.
The diocese in April also said that a man had recently reported that Carr engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with him 30 years ago when the man was between 10 and 13 years old. The board said a report on that matter had been sent to the Stoddard County prosecutor's office. No charges have been filed in Stoddard County, according to online court records.
Carr was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau in 1982 by then-Bishop Bernard Law. Carr was placed on administrative leave and restricted in his priestly ministry by Bishop James Johnston Jr. in 2008. That action was reaffirmed by Bishop Edward M. Rice in 2016 upon his arrival to in the diocese. Carr now resides in St. Louis, according to the diocese.
Other pastoral appointments for Carr in Southwest Missouri include as deacon at St. Mary Parish in Joplin in 1981, and as associate pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Springfield. Carr was granted a leave of absence in 1983 for "reasons of health," the diocese reported, and returned in 1985 to take up his roles in Joplin and Webb City.
He later served parishes in Advance, Glennon, Glennonville, Malden and Poplar Bluff, where he also served as a teacher, and in Charleston, where he served as pastor and principal at St. Henry Catholic School. He was later a pastor for parishes in Houston, Licking and Roby.
In 1997, he was named principal of Holy Name Catholic School in Ketchikan, Alaska, but returned to the diocese two years later, serving in West Plains and Thayer, and as the principal of the Catholic school in West Plains.
In 2001, he served the parish in Billings and was principal at St. Lawrence Catholic School in Monett.
He took leaves of absence for health reasons from the diocese, but continued to serve in limited roles in Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and St. Louis, before he was restricted in ministry in 2008.
In its statement, the diocese said it "is committed to an atmosphere of safety for its people, one that is consistent with Catholic moral principles and free from abuse, harassment, discrimination and violence, with respect to canon law, state and federal laws, and diocesan policies."
