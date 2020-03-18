All public celebrations of Mass in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, which includes the Joplin area, are suspended, according to the Rev. Edward M. Rice.
In addition, funeral Masses are to be offered with only immediate family present, and weddings may be celebrated with only the couple, parents, witnesses and priest. Baptisms outside of Mass will be celebrated with only the parents, godparents and immediate family present.
Quinceaneras are to be postponed. Confessions and sick calls to the home should be arranged privately. All other events, such as meetings and Bible studies, are canceled until further notice.
Unless otherwise determined at a later date, these restrictions will apply to Easter Sunday.
Rice will celebrate Mass via the diocese's Facebook page at 9 a.m. Sunday; parishioners are encouraged to follow along there.
