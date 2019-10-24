NEOSHO, Mo. — Members of Covenant Motorcycle Ministries will hold the 12th annual Dirt Drags event, spanning Friday through Sunday at West 60 Cycle, 17104 Falcon Road.
Registration for drags and rat rod contests end at 11 a.m. Saturday. Saturday’s events will feature bike games, tug of war, slow race, prospect pull, swap meet and silent auction, rat rod contest, dirt drags, kids costume contests, pumpkin painting and a bounce house. Worship services are planned for Sunday morning.
A $10 admission fee covers events for all three days. Camping is available for free.
Details: 417-439-9719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.