CASSVILLE, Mo. — A five-person team from KISS Rebreathers of Fort Smith, Arkansas, recently made its second of four park-sanctioned dives at the spring in Roaring River State Park south of Cassville.
Only the third group to venture into the spring in nearly 50 years, members plan to further map subsurface formations and create a video for use in the park's Nature Center.
According to KISS Rebreathers owner and head diver, Mike Young, the more ambitious piece of their agenda is the penetration of a known stricture 225 feet below the surface while filmographer Tim Bass, of NWA Adventure Dive, records their dive.
“We’d like to go into areas where no one has ever been,” Young said. “With newer technology and more compact breathing equipment than what was available in the past, we think we have a pretty good chance of doing it.”
Roaring River is one of the state's most popular parks — in fact, it was the most visited state park in 2020, according to state officials — and the heart of the park is the spring pumping out 20 million gallons of water daily at the base of a steep bluff. The spring, the 20th largest in Missouri, is the source of the Roaring River, which is stocked with trout daily for anglers, and also provides water for the raceways where trout are raised.
Two previous authorized dives have been made into the spring, the first commissioned by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in 1979. During that exploration, divers Roger Millar and Frank Fogarty reached a depth of 225 feet and created an artist’s rendering of the subsurface cavern that stands beside the path to the spring today. A second team dove into the spring in the 1990s.
Due to earlier rains, the KISS Rebreathers' first dive in May was complicated by poor visibility and a prohibitive water flow at the bottom of the cave, according to Young.
For the team’s June trip, water conditions were more favorable, but the videographer was ill and unable to attend; however, the dive went on. The team consisted of five divers with different missions. Mike Young and Joe Heinrichs, both of Arkansas, dove first to plumb the depths and assess the possibilities of penetrating the stricture discovered in 1979.
Several minutes later, diver/cartographer Jon Lillestolen, of Virginia, and Wisconsin diver Gayle Orner, were the second pair down. Their mission was to begin remapping the cave using an intricate system of ropes and knots for measurement.
Safety diver Neil Brownlow, also of Arkansas, dove last to ensure that all four previous divers were facing no safety hazards or decompression problems.
During the June dive, the team also secured safety lines and placed air bottles along them, in preparation for dives the following day.
“The first rule in cave diving,” Lillestolen said, “is to always have a line in place going back to the exit.”
The dives revealed a second opening 220 feet down had formed near the location of the one discovered in 1979.
“I think the strong water pressure we had earlier this spring created the new opening,” Young said. “This one has rocks and gravel which appear to be movable, and I have every reason to think we can work our way through it by moving some rocks out of the way, and with the help of our scooter.”
The scooter is torpedo-shaped with handlebars and a propeller, capable of pulling a diver while providing a break from swimming.
During the team’s dive the morning of June 19, they moved a few of the rocks but came back to the surface prematurely when Young’s regulator reacted adversely to the corkscrew configuration of the passageway leading through the newfound stricture. Young wasn’t discouraged, however. The team dove again in the afternoon.
During the dive, Neil Brownlow discovered an artifact — a remnant of pottery bearing an intricate design.
“At first I wasn’t sure what it was and almost left it lying,” he said. “But then I saw an inscription of some sort on the bottom side of it, so I picked it up.”
A Sunday morning dive netted the team items of perhaps lesser significance: old intact glass bottles, the skull of a bird, a few coins, and a long-handled, well-worn metal leaf rake.
For team members, the possibility of discovering underwater “treasure” is part of the attraction of diving.
“We often dive for megalodon teeth off the coast of North Carolina,” Tony Bryant said, referring to an extinct species of shark. “We’ve found quite a few.”
The KISS Rebreathing team plans return trips for July 16-19 and Aug. 27-30.
