The Conservation Fund announced this week that it will donate the 140-acre Green Homestead in Benton County, Arkansas, to Pea Ridge National Military Park.
In an announcement, the nonprofit organization said the homestead completes the battlefield park as it was envisioned when it was created 67 years ago.
The Conservation Fund, which acquired the property in 2020, and the National Park Service will mark the park’s completion with a daylong celebration, including a ceremonial deed signing, on Saturday.
Clint Miller, the Conservation Fund’s central Midwest regional director, said in a statement: “Beyond protecting a key part of the battlefield, this historic homestead provides habitat for rare species and preserves the memory of other historic events, including the Trail of Tears."
The Green Homestead on the north side of the battlefield had been identified as a conservation priority for the National Park Service.
“Preserving these spaces in Arkansas through official recognition, whether it’s a formal designation of the Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail or a fully intact Pea Ridge National Military Park, ensures future generations will have the opportunity to learn about their important place within our nation’s history," U.S. Sen. John Boozman said in a statement.
Funding to acquire the property was provided by the Arkansas Community Foundation, Benton County Historic Preservation Commission, Pea Ridge National Military Park Foundation, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Partners for Fish and Wildlife program.
The event Saturday will mark the donation of the property as well as completion of the Highway 62 realignment and designation of the Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail.
Activities begin at 8 a.m. at the visitor center and will continue throughout the day, and will include a guided hike, guest speakers, living history demonstrations, and more.
Schedule of Events:
8-9:30 a.m.: The Role of Corn Liquor: Butterfield Overland Trail Guided Hike. Departs from Elkhorn Tavern. Visitors are encouraged to bring water and wear sturdy shoes for this moderately strenuous, one-mile guided hike.
8:30 a.m.: Backcountry Horsemen of America will make the inaugural departure from the new horse trailhead parking area for a trail ride.
Visitor Center Auditorium:
9:30-10:15 a.m., Boots and Spurs: Civil War Cavalry, presented by Doug Kidd
11:15-noon: Butterfield Overland Trail, presented by Marilyn Heifner
12:15 to 1 p.m.: Trail of Tears, presented by John McLarty
2–2:45 p.m.: Battlefield Landscape Restoration, presented by Clint Johnson
Visitor Center Tent:
10-10:30 a.m.: Northwest Arkansas Heritage Brass Ensemble performance of period music
10:30-11 a.m.: Grand Re-Opening: A Conservation Celebration ceremony
11:15 a.m.-2:45 p.m.: Living history demonstrations and partner booths
Visitor Center Artillery and Infantry Demonstration Area:
11-11:30 a.m.: The Big Guns: Artillery of the Civil War
11:30 a.m. to noon: Minnie Rifles and Flintlocks: Confederate Infantry at Pea Ridge
1:30-2 p.m.: The Big Guns: Artillery of the Civil War
2-2:30 p.m.: Minnie Rifles and Flintlocks: Confederate Infantry at Pea RidgeTimes and locations are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri.
