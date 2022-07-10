CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society will continue to serve as the city’s official animal shelter after donations by two people bridged the gap between the city’s proposed 2022-23 contract and what the Humane Society Board said it needed to continue accepting animals picked up in Carthage.
Longtime Humane Society supporter Kelly Johnson and her husband, Mark, and a former state representative and longtime area businessman, Sam Gaskill, gave $1,000 each. That made up the difference between the city’s offer of $36,000 a year for animal shelter services and the $38,000 minimum the board said it needed for the contract.
“Sam lives in Marshfield; he’s not a Carthaginian,” said Renay Minshew, Humane Society board president. “Kelly and Mark, they live in Joplin, they don’t have pets in Carthage, and they do so much for us. There are so many supporters out there, within Carthage and even outside, that it’s just humbling to me.
“It’s so humbling to me that there are so many people who will help us. Every time I post a need, someone brings us what we need. It’s definitely blessings, and we want to make sure we pay that back. We want to be there for these animals, and we want to be able to continue to do what we’ve got to do.”
Carthage City Administrator Greg Dagnan said Minshew told him late last week that the Humane Society would be signing the city’s proposed contract this week.
“We don’t actually have it signed yet,” Dagnan said, “but I truly believe that’s everyone’s intentions, so that’ll probably happen (Monday).”
Budget impasse
The city and the Humane Society faced the prospect of parting ways this year for the first time in decades after the Carthage City Council voted to keep all upcoming contracts with outside agencies at the same levels as they were in the previous year’s budget.
For the Carthage Humane Society, that meant the city would pay $3,000 a month, or $36,000 in 2022-23 for a maximum of 360 animals in the year. The Carthage Humane Society initially told the city in April it would need $48,000 a year, or $4,000 a month, to continue providing animal control services to the city.
Facing the possibility of spending upward of $2 million more than it expects to take in next year, the City Council’s Budget Committee initially told the Humane Society it could not afford a $12,000-a-year hike in the contract, but it would consider a $2,000 increase. In May, after two rounds of cuts to the anticipated spending of all departments, the Budget Committee decided it needed to keep the contract at $36,000.
The Carthage City Council voted to approve the budget at that level, but the Carthage Humane Society’s board decided in July to reject the offer, giving the city 30 days’ notice on June 17 that it would would not be signing the new contract.
Minshew said Kelly Johnson, who had been taking pictures for the shelter and was a supporter of the Carthage Humane Society and the Joplin Humane Society, approached Minshew, concerned for the fate of animals picked up by the Carthage Police Department’s animal control officer.
Minshew said Johnson had expressed her feelings on Facebook and received a lot of pushback from people who said they lived in Carthage.
“There was a lot of ugliness posted on her Facebook page,” Minshew said. “Kelly Johnson is a wonderful volunteer for us. She does the fabulous pictures of the animals, she does fundraisers for us when we need something, she is always the first one in line whenever I say the shelter needs. ... She approached me and said, ‘I cannot stand to think that these animals won’t be taken care of.’ So Kelly offered to make up that $2,000 deficit in order to continue to have care of the animals in the city of Carthage.”
Minshew said Gaskill also walked into the shelter last week and wanted to help as well.
“He said, ‘I hate to think that you guys won’t be taking care of those little animals in the city because I know you’ve done it forever and I know you guys have done great work in the community and you provide a very valuable service,’” Minshew said. “He reached in his pocket, and he pulled out a check, and he handed it to me.”
Gaskill’s check was for $1,000, and Johnson agreed to cover the other $1,000.
Future negotiations
Dagnan said he was happy that the issue is resolved.
“From the city’s point of view, taking our animals to someone who we can support locally is a much better solution; it is the Carthage Humane Society,” Dagnan said. “I think our citizens believe if their dog is picked up or whatever, they’re going to the Carthage Humane Society. I think as a city we want to support the Carthage Humane Society.”
Both Minshew and Dagnan said they will be working together to renegotiate the city’s contract with the Humane Society and clarify the value of the services provided to the city.
“One of my things this year is to get us more organized and present the contracts in a different way and get with the Humane Society, really figure out what each service is worth and present it within that contract,” Dagnan said. “She was very open to that, so I think we will talk throughout the year, and I think next year the contract will look a lot different.”
“You know the price of everything is going up,” Minshew said. “Even since we made the initial request for an additional $12,000 in April, the price of things have gone up considerably — the meds, the food, everything has gone up. I will have to continue to ask for the support of our community and our followers, just to be able to get by, and they haven’t failed us yet.”
