COLUMBUS, Kan. — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman discovered early Sunday morning in northwest Cherokee County.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that deputies were called to the scene of the shooting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Blaze Swank, 27, of rural Scammon, and Kylan Shook, 19, of Pittsburg.
Investigators with the sheriff's office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have been processing the scene over the past 24 hours in an effort to determine what happened.
"In addition, investigative teams are interviewing family and friends of both victims as we work toward determining what events led up to their deaths," Sheriff David Groves said in the release.
Anyone with information about the deaths may contact investigators at 1-800-KS-CRIME or 620-429-3992, or by texting 888777 and typing in "tip Cherokee" and the information.
