Three businesses on the 900 block of South Main Street made sure to show off their Christmas spirit by decorating their windows and storefronts for this year’s Holiday Window Decorating Competition.
Downtown Joplin Alliance, the organizer of the annual contest, handed out trophies for best use of theme, best use of lights and most creative to three businesses during the competition’s award presentation on Tuesday at Joplin City Hall.
The awardees were: Coley’s Cookie Co. for most creative, Creative Learning Alliance for best use of theme and Lovie’s Recycled Weddings for best use of lights.
Lori Haun, executive director of Downtown Joplin Alliance, said that the annual competition is getting fierce, and they had about 30 participants this year, which followed the theme, “March of the Toys.”
“I wanted to give everybody a thank you to the businesses whose creativity and hard work really made downtown beautiful,” she said. “If you drive down Main Street and hit downtown, it’s alive and glowing and beautiful. It’s such an important piece of making our downtown a fun and pleasant shopping experience in the winter.”
All downtown businesses are encouraged to participate, and the public votes online for their favorites.
Lexi Daniell, a cookie dealer at Coley’s Cookie Co., accepted the award for most creative on behalf of the business, which moved three doors down to 901 S Main St. a month ago. Several of its windows are decorated as a winter wonderland with nutcrackers and a picture of Santa’s face with the words, “Just here for the cookies.” Its storefront also has three Christmas trees, all decorated differently.
“We plan on either putting the trophy in one of our windows or right next to our cookies,” said Daniell. “We’re absolutely going to do this again next year.”
Neely Myers, project coordinator with Creative Learning Alliance, accepted the trophy for best use of theme on behalf of the alliance. Creative Learning Alliance, located at 905 S Main St., is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization whose vision is to engage people of all ages in hands-on learning driven by curiosity and play.
“The theme submission, ‘March of the Toys,’ was my idea, so this is really exciting,” said Myers.
The organization’s window has pictures of toys and the words, “March of the Toys.” Its storefront is decorated with a 6-foot Christmas tree and Santa’s legs dangling from a green chimney.
The exhibit builders were Lori Good and Kara Arnce. Kitty Ward also assisted, and the project took about two weeks to complete.
“They came up with the most adorable idea with Santa’s feet coming down the chimney and the march of the toys all around the bottom,” said Myers. “They made sure it was inclusive. We brought in several different religious celebrations during this time of year. We really wanted it to be kid friendly and fun. You know that you’ve created a successful window when the kids can’t stay out of it because they want to play with the toys.”
Lovie’s Recycled Weddings, located at 926 S Main St., has the word “love” decorated with lights in its storefront.
