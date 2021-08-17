The Downtown Joplin Alliance recently announced two new members to its board of directors, both of whom began their terms in July.
Cynthia Olmstead, of Joplin, is the retail banking officer for Guaranty Bank's McClelland Boulevard and 32nd Street locations. Olmstead has been with Guaranty Bank for two years. She is a longtime participant and previous employee of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, serves on the board of Joplin Workshops and is a volunteer staff member at Souls Harbor.
Shawn Hull is the director of strategic planning and institutional effectiveness for William Woods University in Fulton. Hull was previously director of advancement at the school. He began his career at William Woods as a history professor. Born and raised in Joplin, and an alumnus of Missouri Southern State University, Hull was also recently appointed to the Joplin Traffic Commission.
Other members of the Downtown Joplin Alliance board of directors are Jeff Neal, president; Robert "Chad” Brueckner, vice president; Chelsea Conley, secretary; Melody Colbert-Kean; Kristen Sheafer; Naomi Gonzales; Scott Sullivan; Doug Lawson, ex officio member; Virginia “Gingy” Laas; and Thomas Walters, ex officio member.
