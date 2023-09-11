The Downtown Joplin Alliance will hold its next Downtown Now event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St.
Downtown Now is a quarterly event for downtown business owners, residents or people concerned about and passionate about the downtown to learn more about what's happening in the district.
The program will feature a presentation titled "So You Want to Buy a Downtown Building?" with emphasis on the logistics of procurement, how property values influence the structure of downtown, an overview of historic tax credits and a preview of ownership best practices, which Downtown Joplin Alliance is currently creating.
Anthony Montleone, DJA board member, will also present on downtown parklets and how to easily and efficiently create one in front of a business.
Ivy Hagedorn, programming and marketing director for DJA, will speak briefly on downtown holiday events and the holiday decorating contest.
Light snacks and beverages will be provided prior to the presentations.
Lori Haun, executive director of Downtown Joplin Alliance, said in a statement: "Our downtown is constantly in a state of flux, and as property values increase, it is worth taking a closer look at how our built environment influences the types of businesses that can thrive in our downtown — we are passionate about helping create practices that can provide a stable foundation for targeted small business development in our downtown."
Downtown Now is free and open to the public, and no RSVP is required.
Union Depot
On Oct. 3, Joe Borgstrom, from Place + Main, in conjunction with Downtown Joplin Alliance’s Endangered Properties Program, will provide a feasibility study on the development of the historic Joplin Union Depot, as well as a gap analysis of downtown.
Borgstrom is a professional in the fields of downtown redevelopment, community and economic development, Main Street and placemaking. He and his teams have used state and local incentives to leverage more than $2.2 billion in private investment into communities.
Borgstrom’s expertise is in the areas of retail market analysis, real estate redevelopment, real estate finance, business recruitment, strategic planning, incentives, and economic development strategy.
He has been a featured keynote speaker at statewide downtown conferences in Wisconsin, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arkansas, Alabama and Delaware, multi-time presenter at the National Main Street Conference, and was a featured speaker at the White House Placemaking Summit.
Borgstrom is a certified economic development finance professional through the National Development Council.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St.
