The back-to-school season in gear, and local business and property owners already have reason to celebrate.
Students and faculty have returned to Kansas City University's Farber-McIntire Campus in Joplin for the 2023-24 school year. Missouri Southern State University and Ozark Christian College students and faculty are close behind as they gear up for their fall semesters beginning Monday. The flux in the town’s academic population signals a coming boost to downtown Joplin’s economy.
June and July have historically resulted in slower business in downtown Joplin, as many in the community travel, rent homes at regional lakes or simply spend more time at home. But with an increasing number of students, particularly those enrolled at KCU-Joplin who rent apartments or visit businesses downtown, the stagnation in regular foot traffic due to the summer break is more pronounced.
Multiple downtown establishments shortened their summer hours in response.
But with KCU-Joplin osteopathic medicine classes back in session since mid-July and the arrival of KCU’s first dental school students, life and local business have picked up again.
This is good news to downtown coffee shops, which often double as study halls for students and provide much-needed caffeine breaks for faculty.
“Our afternoon business relies on students,” said Autumn Zimmerman, owner of Joplin Avenue Coffee Co. “We need them as much as they need us. I feel our large space and later hours make a great mix for what students are looking for. We always look forward to school being in session.”
Bearded Lady Roasters also relies on a student customer base.
“We usually see a 15% to 20% dip in our sales from the day after college graduation to the weekend before classes start up again in the fall,” said Adam Francis of Bearded Lady Roasters. “Our business is pretty heavily supported by our awesome local college students.”
Downtown restaurants also look forward to the start of the fall semester.
Sean and Chas Flanagan, owners of The Bruncheonette, say the popular brunch and lunch spot sees an uptick in covers when school is in session. Beyond an increase in business, they “appreciate the influx of youth and diversity” that KCU-Joplin students and other college students bring to town with them.
Downtown Joplin nightlife is perhaps most noticeably affected by student numbers. Chaos Brewery has seen turnout for its Wednesday Night Trivia program explode since students have returned.
“We’ve always had great support from the med school, so we are excited for them to be back,” Chaos’ Daniel Crawford said. “Last week, we had our biggest trivia night in the over two years we have done it because a huge group of dental school students showed up. Downtown Joplin is definitely seasonal, and the medical and dental school are a big part of that.”
Downtown property values
But the most substantial effect students have had on the downtown economy is less visible.
According to the Downtown Joplin Alliance, downtown property value has increased.
This spike is due in part to more downtown apartment rentals, the alliance said. Complexes such as the Willington Lofts, LeFleur, Muir and Willard apartments are already at full capacity. Others, like the Main Street Place Lofts and the Columbian Apartments, are nearly full and expect to reach capacity soon.
Rentable apartment spaces have heightened the worth of these buildings. Although not all downtown renters are students, faculty or staff, their presence is undeniable.
“The medical school has had a trickle-down effect,” said Ryan Flanagan of The Flanagan Group-Keller Williams Realty Elevate, whose offices are also located downtown.
Flanagan said increased value and interest comes from Joplin’s overall growth, of which KCU-Joplin is a part.
“With the revitalization of downtown buildings, culture and entertainment arriving here, and groups working to grow the downtown region, people are more interested in developing housing here and throughout the city," he said. "There is an increasing number of investors interested in multifamily, apartmentlike units.”
KCU response
KCU-Joplin is cognizant of the role it plays in boosting Joplin’s overall economy.
“Kansas City University’s impact in Joplin and the Four-State region equates to an estimated $116.5 million generated in economic impact and $4.1 million generated in state and local taxes annually,” said Dr. Richard Schooler, vice president of the Farber-McIntire Campus. “From construction to completion of both the College of Osteopathic Medicine and the College of Dental Medicine, more than 950 jobs have been supported and sustained.”
Fostering a connection with the community and bolstering the local economy is highly important, he said.
“When our students arrive on campus to begin their first year of study, our orientation process includes engaging them in community service with local nonprofits. We also partner with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce on JoMo Jubilee, a guided bus tour that highlights many businesses and points of interest in the Joplin area,” Schooler said. “Joplin is a great community. It is important to KCU that our students become part of the community and enjoy their experience of living here. KCU is proud to call Joplin our home.”
