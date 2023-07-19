Third Thursday returns this week from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for its special summertime Downtown Waterfest.
Interactive water features for people and dogs, such as free splash pads and a water bounce house, will be found along Main Street. Missouri American Water Co. will be stationed in the 400 block with its water truck, free rubber ducks and collapsible dog bowls, as well as a 7-foot walk-through water archway.
Downtown Waterfest is a mixture of form and function. Like all Third Thursday events, the celebration is an opportunity to draw crowds downtown to shop from local vendors and enjoy live music.
But additional water works allow the community to stay cool and hydrated throughout the open-air celebration, despite the summer heat.
“Summertime is a great time to get outdoors,” said Lori Haun, executive director of Downtown Joplin Alliance, which hosts Third Thursday from March to October, “and a great time to come to downtown to visit with friends new and old, all while shopping with our great vendors and grabbing food from our terrific food trucks.”
Other July features include:
• An opening dedication ceremony at 5 p.m. of the new downtown gallery installation featuring the HeartJoplin project by Eric Haun at Sixth and Main streets.
• Live music on the 300 block stage by Paul B and Speciosa, as well as on the 600 block stage by Robin’s Hood and the Soda Jerks.
• The Alliance of Southwest Missouri’s foam cannons from SudStock.
• Patio and on-street dining and a beer garden at Chaos Brewing Co.
• A vintage car cruise in the 100 block.
• An artisan market in the 500 block.
• A selfie photo booth provided by balloon and party rental company Hip Hip Hooray.
• Free COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent booster shots provided by the Joplin Health Department, available inside City Hall.
• Access to over 100 vendors, including over 30 food and beverage options.
• Access to downtown Joplin’s businesses, including galleries, restaurants and bars.
July marks the fifth Third Thursday event of 2023. The celebrations continue to be one of the biggest draws to downtown Joplin.
July’s Downtown Waterfest is part of summer vacation festivities for many children and families. August’s Third Thursday on Aug. 17, however, will be the last summer-themed event before back-to-school preparations begin and will be called the “Dog Days of Summer.”
The Downtown Joplin Alliance is considering themes for 2024 Third Thursday celebrations and welcomes public input. It encourages the public to send ideas to info@downtownjoplin.com.
