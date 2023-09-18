Dr. Anne Cahill has joined Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Cahill graduated from medical school at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She served her internal medicine residency at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and cardiothoracic surgery residency at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. At UCLA she also completed her fellowship in cardiovascular surgery.
Cahill is both a board-certified general and cardiothoracic surgeon.
She later worked at St. Louis University Hospital, and served as Interim Chief of Cardiac Surgery before moving to Southwest Missouri.
“I had a brief tenure at Freeman Health System in 2018,” Cahill said in a statement. “That introduced me to the fantastic staff and opportunity here at Freeman. I am privileged to be able to serve the community.”
Cahill is accepting new patients at Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute, 1102 West 32nd St., Joplin. To schedule an appointment call 417-347-5000.
