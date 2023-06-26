NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge has found probable cause to order a Seneca woman to stand trial on a charge related to the death of another driver in a fatal head-on car crash nearly two years ago.
Oliver was charged in March with a felony count of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of Ilyas Jabbar Qawishabazz Sr., 55, on Aug. 10, 2021. A report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol detailing the crash said that Oliver crossed the centerline and struck the Qawishabazz vehicle nearly head-on.
He was pronounced dead by a Newton County deputy coroner at the scene of the crash on Missouri Highway 43 at Kapok Drive, just a few miles north of Seneca.
Though the Missouri State Highway Patrol worked the crash when it occurred, the patrol left reports of the case unfinished for 17 months with no resolution as to what caused Oliver to veer into the oncoming traffic lane. The patrol has not fully explained how the lapse in the investigation occurred, but it has since told the man’s fiancee that the case became sidetracked because of personnel changes within the department that resulted in the case being overlooked.
The reports related to the fatal crash were finally finished in March after a complaint was filed with the patrol by the Qawishabazz's fiancee and a supervisor at patrol headquarters was contacted by The Joplin Globe after being requested to look into why a charge had not been filed.
Oliver had initially been held in the Newton County Jail after the charge was filed but was released on her own recognizance after she said she needed medical appointments to obtain a prosthesis for a foot injury she sustained in the crash.
While she was free, she was arrested in early June by officers with the Seneca Police Department on charges filed in Newton County that state she sold methamphetamine and unlawfully possessed drug paraphernalia.
That occurred along with the arrests of three others also charged with first-degree drug trafficking. They are Robert Pennington, 30, of Carthage; Roy Beamer, 38, of Carl Junction; and Matthew Beamer, age and address unavailable.
Pennington and both of the Beamers are free on $10,000 surety bonds each posted June 20. They were ordered to have no contact with each other or Oliver.
Oliver also faces a charge of violation of probation in Jasper County, where she pleaded guilty in a 2018 case of fraudulent use of a debit card and was granted probation. A court hearing on the probation violation allegations is set for July 10.
Oliver remains in custody without bond in Newton County as the result of court action Friday by Judge Joseph Schoeberl, who was appointed to the case.
She is to make her first court appearance in the trial division of Newton County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.