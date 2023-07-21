MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A woman whose car plowed into members of a motorcycle poker run north of Aurora and killed four people waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge that she was driving under the influence of antipsychotic medications.
Theresa L. Manetzke, 51, of Aurora, waived the hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a charge of driving while intoxicated in an crash resulting in multiple deaths.
Manetzke was northbound June 3 on Missouri Highway 39 about 3 miles north of Aurora when her Toyota Corolla crossed the centerline and struck five oncoming motorcycles involved in a poker run to benefit a toy drive for needy families in Lawrence and Barry counties.
Each motorcycle was carrying two riders, four of whom were killed and six were seriously injured.
Those killed were all from Aurora: Kameron L. Hale, 28; James R. Olmsted, 59; Linda D. Anderson, 61; and Kadence Harris, 17. The injured were: Krista D. Trueblood, 30, and Darrell J. Trueblood, 37; Cody J. Zielinski and Jessica E. Zielinski, both 35; Jesse W. Clingingbeard, 54; and a 16-year-old girl whose name was not released due to her status as a juvenile.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol states that Manetzke was sitting on the ground next to her vehicle in a ditch when a state trooper approached her after the crash. She purportedly voluntarily told the trooper that she had taken several antipsychotic medications a little more than two hours before the accident.
The trooper performed field sobriety tests on her, leading to a determination that she was “drug-impaired,” according to the affidavit. A blood sample was drawn from her by emergency medical technicians prior to her transport to a hospital by medical helicopter.
Manetzke remains in custody at the Lawrence County Jail on a no-bond warrant pending her scheduled arraignment in a trial division Aug. 15.
