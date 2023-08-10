A Granby man was killed and four people injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. Thursday on Wallaby Road, 3 miles west of Pierce City in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Trenton R. Wilson, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Newton County coroner about an hour and a half after the crash, the state patrol said.
Four passengers were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with injuries listed as serious. They were identified as 19-year-old McKenzie L. Cooley, of Pierce City; Bryeton L. Hendricks, 18, of Purdy; and a 17-year-old boy from Monett and 12-year-old girl from Pierce City, whose names were not released due to their status as juveniles.
Wilson lost control of their northbound car as it crossed some railroad tracks, and the car ran off the road and down an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
