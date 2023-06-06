The felony murder trial of Kenton Cowgill began Tuesday with testimony that he was fleeing police and under the influence of methamphetamine when he caused a crash that killed a retired Joplin college professor.
A jury of nine women and four men was seated to hear the case before Judge Dean Dankelson in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Cowgill, 38, of Carthage, is facing counts of second-degree murder, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and trafficking in drugs in connection with a three-vehicle collision July 3, 2021, at East Seventh Street and Duquesne Road.
Robert McDermid, a 66-year-old retired professor and former chairman of the psychology department at Missouri Southern State University, was killed in the crash.
Assistant Prosecutor Sharon Gloyer told jurors during opening statements that Cowgill is charged with murder because he was committing a felony offense of resisting arrest when his car struck McDermid's vehicle and caused his death.
She said they will hear testimony that a bag containing 86.85 grams of meth was found beneath the wreckage of the defendant's vehicle with his blood on the bag and that blood drawn from him in the wake of the crash tested positive for meth.
Defense attorney Austin Knoblock told jurors that the evidence in the case is "not as straightforward" as the prosecution would have them believe. He suggested that the state lacked proof of his client's possession of the meth that was recovered and that there is reason to believe he was not actually high on the drug.
Gloyer's first witness testified that he called police when he noticed a vehicle partially blocking a driveway outside his home in the 800 block of Rex Avenue when he went out for doughnuts the morning in question. He said the driver was still slumped over in the seat with the car running when he returned minutes later.
Officer Mackenzie Roach tapped on the window to awaken Cowgill when he responded to the call. He said the defendant's bloodshot eyes, raspy speech and apparent uncertainty about where he was, as well as a detectable smell of intoxicants combined to make him suspect the defendant was "under the influence."
Cowgill presented Roach with identification other than a valid driver's license when the officer asked for his license, and he went back to his patrol car and called for the assistance of another officer due to his suspicions. But when he got back out of his patrol car and started walking toward Cowgill's vehicle a second time, the defendant suddenly took off, he said.
The prosecution had Roach's body and dashboard cam videos of the incident played for the jury, including the ensuing pursuit onto Seventh Street and then eastbound to Duquesne Road, where the crash happened moments later.
A Duquesne officer, who was in the area and took up the pursuit as Cowgill fled, arrived at the crash scene ahead of Roach and had the defendant down on the pavement where he had crawled out the passenger-side door of the car.
Cowgill had a bloodied head and arms visible on the body cam video as he was being arrested and handcuffed by Roach. He was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of his injuries.
Roach pointed out a pool of blood on the pavement beneath the defendant's head that could be seen on the body cam, as well as an apparent blood trail between where Cowgill lay prone on the pavement and the back passenger-side tire. Roach said it was beneath the vehicle near that tire that a yellow shopping bag containing two zip-close bags of meth was discovered when police had the vehicle towed from the scene.
Roach later collected a sample of the defendant's blood at the hospital that was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab for testing.
"There also was blood on the packaging of the suspected methamphetamine that was sent off to be tested," Roach said.
A criminalist supervisor of the toxicology team at the lab was called to testify that Cowgill's blood tested negative for alcohol but positive for meth.
Under cross-examination by Knoblock, the criminalist acknowledged that meth is a stimulant that, at least initially, causes euphoria, nervousness and insomnia, not sleep. The defense's line of questioning was intended to suggest the possibility that Cowgill might not have been impaired at the time because he had been found sleeping in the car.
But meth use ultimately leads to crashes, where the body needs sleep to recover, the criminalist testified. And both its effects as a stimulant and the crashes can cause impairment, she said.
Knoblock also called into question the blood trail Roach pointed out from the defendant's prone body to the rear of the car where the meth was found. Roach acknowledged that the blood on the pavement was never tested and that the pool of blood coming from Cowgill's head was a distinctly lighter red than the spots leading toward the rear tire.
The defense attorney also presented magnified photos of certain spots on the pavement that Roach acknowledged were actually pennies and not blood.
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the courtroom on the second floor of the courts building in Joplin.
