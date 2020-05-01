Joplin police have identified two drivers who were involved in a deadly head-on collision early Thursday on North Main Street.
Preliminary investigations show that a northbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Silar Reynolds, of Joplin, crossed the center line in the 1800 block of North Main and hit a southbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Kortney Cobb, of Asbury, police said.
Cobb was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Reynolds was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
