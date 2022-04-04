NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho woman was charged with driving while intoxicated in a two-vehicle crash Saturday that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman.
Kearah Lovett, of Neosho, died at the scene of the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Baxter Street in Neosho. Lovett was a passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Altima that was run into from behind by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 27-year-old Stormi R. (Judy) Dean, 27.
Dean, who was charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another, remained in custody Monday on a $100,000 bond.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states that Dean admitted to police that she had been drinking and was under the influence of marijuana and Klonopin at the time of the accident.
Dean also purportedly admitted that she was driving at 45 mph in a 25 mph zone in an effort to catch up to the Altima when her Tahoe ran into it from behind. She purportedly told police that she felt an occupant of the Altima had threatened her father during a prior altercation at a residence in Neosho.
She told police that the other vehicle braked and she could not stop in time, according to the affidavit.
The driver and front seat passenger in the Altima sustained "substantial" but not life-threatening injuries, according to the affidavit. Their names have not been released as yet.
The accident and prior altercation remain under investigation by Neosho police.
