LAMAR, Mo. — A Duenweg man wanted for a murder in Lamar last summer has been arrested in Grove, Oklahoma, according to Lamar Police Chief Joe Moore.
David Morris, 33, was arrested Wednesday and remains in custody in Oklahoma, Moore said Monday.
Morris was arrested on a warrant from Missouri in the death of Terry Harless, 51, of Lamar, on July 13.
Morris is the third person arrested in the murder.
Both Morris and Tre Ackerson, 26, of Joplin, were formally charged last month with second-degree murder, according to Moore. Ackerson already was in custody on unrelated charges when the warrant was served.
On Dec. 15, Lane Bronson, 27, of Webb City, was formally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Harless.
The arrests are the result of the investigation conducted by the Lamar Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Southwest Missouri Major Case Squad.
