It was 2019 when the public last got the chance to enjoy a Christmas concert by the Duke Mason Band in Carthage and donate to the LaVerne Williams Christmas Party for Kids at the same time.
The Steve Benjamin Memorial Concert, hosted by Mason and his musicians, will return on Sunday, Dec. 4, at a new time and new venue.
Cheryle Finley, one of the organizers of the Carthage Police Department’s annual Christmas Party for Kids, said the concert is slated for 3 p.m. at The Lighthouse, 801 S. Main St., Carthage. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Traditionally the concert had been held at Carthage Memorial Hall, but Finley said a scheduling conflict forced the move to the Lighthouse.
“Admission is free, (and) we hope that people can bring a gift,” Finley said. “Our age group is from kindergarten through third grade. If you can bring an unwrapped gift for a boy or girl, or we do take cash donations, whatever you’re comfortable with. But we want everyone to come and enjoy the Christmas concert.”
In Memory
The Steve Benjamin Memorial Christmas Concert is named for Duke’s father-in-law, Steve Benjamin, who was a well-known collector of anything having to do with Christmas before his death in 2008.
“That was Stephanie’s dad," Mason said. "He had, oh my goodness, a gigantic Christmas collection. The entire basement of his house was all Christmas from the big inflatables clear down to the little-bitty bells. Everything in between, plates, mugs, ornaments, any kind of toy you can imagine.”
Mason said he was introduced to the collection when he and his wife, Stephanie, were still dating.
When Benjamin died, Mason said he and Stephanie went through the collection to take items that meant the most to Stephanie. The Steve Benjamin Memorial Christmas Concert is known for having large inflatable and other Christmas decorations around the stage.
“There was no way we could take everything, there was just no way,” Mason said. “But Stephanie and I, we went through everything and she found a lot of stuff that was real meaningful to her and we kept all that. We still use a lot of that when we decorate for the Christmas shows in his memory. A couple of the inflatables we have are newer but some of them are his. We want to always make sure we have something of his on stage with us since it’s his memory.”
Christmas Party
The Laverne Williams Carthage Police Department Christmas Party for Kids will follow at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Carthage’s Memorial Hall.
Finley said all the toys and money collected at the concert will go to the kids at the Dec. 10 party.
“Every year we get so many wonderful gifts for the party, and it helps so much that we don't have to buy the gifts, so we look froward to that and we appreciate that so much,” Finley said. “ We had the party in 2020 and 2021 but it was just a walk-through event, and we’re looking forward to getting back to something normal.
“We’re doing it a little differently. We’ve requested applications online, and we’re limited it to 100 kids. We felt we could do a little more for each child with that number. So we’re looking forward to having 100 happy kids.”
Police Chief Bill Hawkins said the party had become complicated and unwieldily the way it was organized in past years, so the organizing committee decided to change it a bit.
Applications were taken through a page on the city of Carthage’s website and the number of children accepted was capped at 100.
“The changes really basically consist of the process in which the children are selected,” Hawkins said. “It was getting very complex the way we were doing it so the whole idea behind the changes was to make things easier in hopes that we could be of a bigger benefit for the kids.”
About Laverne Williams
LaVerne Williams was a 31-year veteran officer and detective for the Carthage Police Department who took great pride in planning the Christmas party every year until his death just days before the 2009 party.
"People don’t remember him but those that do remember him as a kind, kind police officer, and we look forward to honoring him and continuing (his) legacy,” Finley said. “He enjoyed that so much and he enjoyed Duke’s concerts. He would get up and sing with Duke,and he and Duke became fast friends, so it means a lot to have both of these together.”
Hawkins is the last officer currently working for the department who worked with Williams.
“He and I were very close friends," Hawkins said. "We worked in the detective division together for several years. This party was something that meant a lot to him and it gives me great pleasure that we are continuing this tradition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.