Housing projects continued to drive building permits in June for the city of Joplin.
Construction in June came to nearly $10.5 million for the city, and brought the total for the fiscal year to nearly $96.3 million. The city’s fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31.
In June, RBC Enterprises filed 15 permits valued at $153,000 each, for a combined value of nearly $2.3 million, for duplexes in the 800 and 900 block of Peters Avenue.
Twenty-one permits for new homes were filed in June, valued at nearly $3.7 million. So far this fiscal year, 82 permits have been filed for new homes, with the total value of those permits at more than $20.2 million, or a value of nearly $246,600 per new home.
Also in June:
• A permit for $1.9 million was filed for new commercial construction at 1949 S. Snowberry Lane, home of Turnaround Ranch.
Freeman Health System and Ozark Center, its behavioral health services branch, recently opened Hope Cottage at Turnaround Ranch, a residential treatment program for teens. The 5,908-square-foot Hope Cottage, resembling a single-family home, provides a safe and comfortable place to live for adolescents, with emphasis placed on privacy and safety, according to Freeman officials. Each resident has his or her private bedroom, along with individual-use restrooms and showers. The cottage’s center is an open area with seating and an atrium.
Turnaround Ranch, 1949 S. Snowberry Lane, also houses a school, a gymnasium, a family center and outdoor recreation areas. Two additional cottages are planned.
• A permit for $1 million was filed for commercial improvements at 409 S. Geneva Ave. The latter was recently the home of Bed, Bath and Beyond, in Joplin. No additional information on the plans was available. It will be the home of Burlington (formerly Burlington Coat Factory) between Michael’s and Kirkland’s in the North Park Crossing shopping center. Stores feature clothing, jewelry, accessories, shoes, furniture, home decor and pet supplies.
The Bed Bath and Beyond store, one of the original tenants in the shopping center, closed earlier this year after the company filed for bankruptcy.
Year to date
Other large city projects permitted this fiscal year include:
• $11 million, filed by West-Rock, a global company that specializes in packaging, for a commercial addition to its plant at 4200 E. 32nd St.
• $9.5 million, filed by Menard's for 3317 S. Geneva Ave. The permits include a store, a storage outbuilding and a gatehouse at the entrance and exit to the lumber supply yard. The site is part of the 32nd Street Place development, north of Sam’s Club and west of Hammons Boulevard.
• $8.9 million for work at 7331 N. Highway 43, for a new building at the Joplin Regional Airport, used for storage and equipment.
• $4.3 million for commercial improvement for the Target store at 3151 E. Seventh St.
• $4 million for work at 3457 W. Eddy Lane, site of the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• $2.9 million by Ledford Construction, which included eight permits for duplexes on Kenser Court, on the south side of 32nd Street, close to Flying J.
• $2.8 million for a single-family home on Cambridge Road.
• $2.6 million by Owens Corning for a plant expansion at 1983 State Line Road.
• $2 million for a new car wash at 1626 W. Seventh St. that will be west of the new Starbucks property, formerly MoJo Burgers.
Construction pace
The $85.9 million in permits Joplin hit in the first seven months of its fiscal year (Nov. 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023) is slower than in recent years.
Construction in the city hit $224.5 million for the fiscal year that ran from Nov. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2022, according to city building permit records. In the previous fiscal year — Nov. 1, 2020, to Oct. 31, 2021 — building permits for Joplin reflected $168.2 million in construction. Total building in Joplin the year prior, which ended Oct. 31, 2020, came to nearly $246 million.
The figures reflect only construction taking place inside the city limits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.