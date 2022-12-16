A 21-year-old woman testified this week that Trey Albertson wouldn’t take no for an answer and sexually assaulted her July 2 at his residence in Duquesne.
Her testimony and that of a police officer at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court proved sufficient to convince Associate Judge Joseph Hensley there was probable cause for Albertson, 27, of Duquesne, to stand trial on a single count of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy.
The woman told the court that she first met Albertson through friends about two weeks before the assault. The day in question she had gone to a campground in the company of a male friend who knew Albertson and others who were there drinking and hanging out, she said.
Her friend disappeared after a while and she was left in the company of Albertson and a friend of his and ended up going with them to his place. The defendant’s friend fell asleep and Albertson lay down with her on a couch before eventually pulling her up and walking her into a bedroom where he got undressed.
She said she told him at that point, and repeatedly, “I want to go home.”
But he just kept responding: “After.” “Were you able to get the defendant off you?” Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas asked.
“No,” she said.
He then proceeded to rape her, she told the court. Afterward, he walked her back out to the couch in the living room, where he fell asleep and she finally managed to get up and leave, and call her father.
Haas asked why she didn’t just leave after he was done with her instead of returning to the couch with him. She said she was afraid of what might happen if she tried to get away and he woke up.
“Trey didn’t drag you down the hall, did he?,” defense attorney Jay O’Donnell asked her on cross-examination.
“It was like him leading me,” she said. “Grabbed my hand with him leading me.”
The judge set a hearing Jan. 18 for Albertson’s initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.