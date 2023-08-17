A judge sentenced a Duquesne man to five years in prison Thursday when he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a rape and sodomy case.
Trey M. Albertson, 28, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree sexual abuse in a plea agreement calling for a five-year sentence and was assessed that length of term by Judge Dean Dankelson with credit for 329 days already served in jail.
Albertson had been facing more serious counts of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman July 2, 2022, at the defendant's residence.
The victim testified at a preliminary hearing in December that she had met Albertson at a campground where she went with a male friend and others who were drinking and hanging out there. When her friend disappeared, she was left in the company of Albertson and another of his friends, and she ended up going with them to the defendant's home.
She testified that the other man fell asleep and Albertson lay down with her on a couch briefly before pulling her up and walking her back to a bedroom where he got undressed. She said she told him repeatedly that she wanted to go home, but he kept replying: "After."
She said Albertson then proceeded to rape her. She testified that she was not able to get away from him and call her father for help until he later fell asleep back out on the couch in his living room.
