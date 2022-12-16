A 20-year-old defendant took a plea offer this week in a Joplin street robbery case that could lead to a suspended imposition of sentence.
Caleb B. Carvin, of Duquesne, changed his plea to guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of second-degree robbery and leaving the scene of an vehicle crash.
In exchange for the plea, the state has promised to recommend that Carvin be granted a suspended imposition of sentence. Second-degree robbery carries a possible punishment range of five to 15 years.
Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant prior to a sentencing hearing Feb. 27.
According to court documents, Carvin arranged to meet Esmahely Rodas on Dec. 1, 2021, in the 3500 block of North Range Line Road concerning an iPhone 11 that Rodas had for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Carvin asked to see the phone and then tried to drive off with it without paying Rodas.
Rodas held on to Carvin’s car door long enough to wrest the phone away from him. But Carvin and an unknown man in his company came back and pulled Rodas from his vehicle, assaulted him and tried to leave a second time.
But, as they were leaving, Rodas managed to pull the temporary license tag from their vehicle to give police, prompting their return to the scene yet again to take the tag back from him. This time as he got out of his car, however, Carvin failed to put the vehicle in park and it rolled forward and struck a woman’s Chevrolet Camaro, causing an estimated $3,000 worth of damage.
Carvin and his companion did finally manage to flee the scene, but he was eventually identified and arrested two weeks later. Rodas suffered a black eye, swollen cheek and various cuts and abrasions, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
