Joplin just recorded its warmest December on record, according to the National Weather Service Station in Springfield. Last month, the average maximum temperature was 60.9 degrees. The normal average for the month is 47.8. On five occasions, Joplin broke previous daily high records in December.
Globe Photographer Roger Nomer accompanied the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas on a cruise recently on Beaver Lake to photograph eagles and he'll have tips for taking pictures of bald eagles.
Debby Woodin will cover tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
Columnist John Newby talks more about the importance of supporting local businesses, and Sandy Turner feels her resolve weakening already with regard to her New Year's resolution.
