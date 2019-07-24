A longtime Joplin employer has named a new CEO.
Richard Hunter was named chief executive officer of EaglePicher Technologies, which makes batteries for defense, aerospace and medical uses. The announcement was made Tuesday.
Hunter most recently served as president of L3 Technologies-Defense Electronic Systems division, and he has more than 20 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industries, including more than a decade in senior leadership roles covering fuzing and ordnance, the company said in a statement.
He holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Cincinnati.
“For this critical role, a comprehensive search was conducted, and the board is pleased to have found the best individual to assume leadership for this growing organization,” Craig Bondy, EaglePicher board chairman, said in a statement. “We are excited to add Rich’s operational expertise and direct experience with EaglePicher’s customers and platforms to the senior leadership team.”
EaglePicher has nine manufacturing and research and development locations in North America, and more than 900 employees. Along with batteries used in aerospace and defense, its medical and implantable batteries are used in pacemakers, defibrillators, implantable monitors, pain management, hearing and other devices.
Last year, a private equity firm based in Chicago, GTCR, acquired EaglePicher, and it maintains headquarter operations for EaglePicher in St. Louis, but no production is done there.
Joplin remains the main manufacturing center for reserve, primary and secondary cells and batteries, and it's where in 2016 the company opened its Lithium Ion Center of Excellence — a 101,000-square-foot plant in the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
EaglePicher also has production operations in Seneca and Pittsburg, Kansas. In recent years the company has expanded with acquisitions of BlueStar in Vancouver, British Columbia, where medical batteries are made, in 2000; the former Yardney Technical Products in Rhode Island, primarily now for research and development, in 2014; and LithiumStart, also a research and development operation in San Francisco, California, in 2017.
EaglePicher also has a research and development operation in Joplin.
The company started in 1842 as the White Lead Co. in Cincinnati, and later become Eagle White Lead Works. It merged with Picher Lead Co. of Joplin in 1906, becoming Eagle-Picher Lead, which evolved into Eagle-Picher Industries, and now EaglePicher Technologies. The company has made batteries for nearly a century, and it has been a supplier to the U.S. government since the 1940s.
