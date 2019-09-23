One of Joplin's oldest and largest employers was recently named a Manufacturer of the Year by the Missouri Association of Manufacturers.
EaglePicher Technologies, which provides batteries for aerospace, defense and medical uses, received the award in the large manufacturer category.
“I am ecstatic EaglePicher was chosen by the Missouri Association of Manufacturers for this Manufacturer of the Year Award,” Rich Hunter, CEO of EaglePicher, said in a statement. “Our company strives to be an industry leader by delivering quality battery systems and energetic devices to our customers while also providing our team members a rewarding work environment."
The award will be presented to EaglePicher on Tuesday at the 2019 Made in Missouri Leadership Awards breakfast in Independence, Missouri.
EaglePicher has nine manufacturing and research and development locations in North America, and more than 900 employees, 600 of whom work at its locations in Joplin, Seneca and St. Louis. Joplin remains the company's main manufacturing center for reserve, primary and secondary cells and batteries, and it's where in 2016 the company opened its Lithium Ion Center of Excellence — a 101,000-square-foot plant in the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
EaglePicher also has production operations in Pittsburg, Kansas.
EaglePicher supplies power to the majority of U.S. Department of Defense missile and precision-guided munitions systems. It also has provided batteries for many space uses, including the country's first satellite, Apollo missions, the Hubble Space Telescope and more. EaglePicher also developed the first human-implantable lithium-ion battery.
The company started in 1842 as the White Lead Co. in Cincinnati, Ohio, and later become Eagle White Lead Works. It merged with Picher Lead Co. of Joplin in 1906, becoming Eagle-Picher Lead, which evolved into Eagle-Picher Industries, and now EaglePicher Technologies. The company has made batteries for nearly a century, and it has been a supplier to the U.S. government since the 1940s.
Last year, a private equity firm based in Chicago, GTCR, acquired EaglePicher, and it maintains headquarter operations for EaglePicher in St. Louis.
