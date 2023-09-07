A privately held Illinois company announced this week that it has reached an agreement to acquire EaglePicher Technologies, one of Joplin's oldest employers.
EaglePicher has just under 900 employees companywide, most in the Joplin area, and its history in the area goes back to the region's mining era.
Tuthill Corp. said in a statement that the deal is expected to close in 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. EaglePicher is currently owned by another Illinois company, GTCR, based in Chicago.
In a statement, Jay Tuthill, chairman of Tuthill, said: “It has taken 130 years for Tuthill to reach this place — a place where we are able to join forces with a company like EaglePicher. It’s required the combined efforts of thousands of good people to make this possible. It’s a personal thing for me. I come from a military family. I believe in a strong America. I’m thrilled to know that, through EaglePicher, Tuthill will now be a direct contributor to the defense, space, and aviation industries that help to keep our country at the forefront.”
EaglePicher provides batteries and power products for numerous defense uses, including, among other things, Patriot and Tomahawk missiles, as well as torpedoes, with, "an 85% market share," according to the company's website.
It also has been a source of batteries and power systems for space satellites and space vehicles, starting in 1958 with Explorer I. It helped power the Apollo moon missions, and more recently its batteries were used on the International Space Station and Hubble Space Telescope. Last year, it was selected to provide batteries for NASA’s Artemis I mission, including the Orion crew module, which will return humans to the moon and eventually Mars.
It also provides lithium-ion battery systems for aviation, including systems for the B-2 Bomber, unmanned aircraft, and other military jets.
EaglePicher has three plants in Joplin, as well as Seneca, a corporate office in St. Louis in Missouri; a plant in Pittsburg, Kansas; as well as in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Steven Westfall, CEO & president of Tuthill, said in a statement: “Beginning in 2020, Tuthill intentionally divested its legacy industrial operations, with the aim of putting the company in strong position to make an acquisition like EaglePicher. ... The combination of these two storied franchises will allow us to deliver ever better products and services that safeguard our country."
According to its statement, Tuthill Corp., with headquarters in Burr Ridge, Illinois, was founded in 1892 as a manufacturer of common brick for Chicago construction companies. Tuthill Pump Co. was established in 1927 to manufacture internal gear pumps. It has since become a manufacturer of equipment powering industries including agriculture, food and beverage, chemical processing, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, construction, medical, and mining.
