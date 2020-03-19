Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area is adjusting its hours of operation and closing some facilities in the wake of the virus outbreak.
New public access hours for most of its offices, including those in Neosho, Lamar and Anderson, are from 9 to 11 a.m. weekdays until April 30. Select offices are exempted, including the housing and weatherization/home repair departments in the Joplin office. The agency's Carthage Community Development Office will be closed until April 30.
The agency has suspended the hiring of new employees and all poverty simulations.
Details: escswa.org.
